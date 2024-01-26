The Payson Chronicle

A Red Pine Construction crew has unearthed the asphalt and concrete street surface along Downtown Main, revealing a century’s long infrastructural tale in Payson City.
Renovation in the historic business district began in mid-January 2024. This January 26 photograph looks northward from the First South and Main Street intersection.
The project’s initial phase will include the demolition of the underground storm drain and storage system by the former Wells Fargo Bank at 95 North Main.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.