Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
William R. (Bill) Jasperson, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 29, 2024. Bill was born September 16, 1937 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Orval Thomas Jasperson and Grace Robinson Jasperson. He is the second of three children and the only son. Bill was raised in Goshen, Utah where he attended elementary and junior high school. He attended Payson High School where he graduated in 1955. He attended Trade Tech (now Utah Valley University) where he was certified in Auto Mechanics which is something he loved, and did as a lifelong trade and hobby. He also enjoyed watching the National Finals Rodeo, Nascar and Indy car racing.
Bill married Donna Kay Jasperson from Mona on August 9, 1958 in Mona, Utah. They were later sealed in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple March 11, 1964 and together they raised six children.
Bill worked for Van Gas delivering propane in Utah for a short time and was transferred to Idaho where they moved in 1960. They lived there for about a year and when Bill’s father passed away, they returned to Goshen where he dedicated his life to the success of the family ranch. He was on the forefront of farming and ranching; he always had the newest irrigation systems and top cattle genetics. Bill spent time building his own boat and racecar, and fixing farm equipment and anything else that was broken.
Bill was elected the Mayor of Goshen in 1969 where he served the city of Goshen for several years. During that time he met and made many acquaintances, friends, and lifelong connections. He served on the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department, and served on the board of the Goshen Irrigation Company and then as President being involved since 1965.
Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many callings. He served as a counselor in the Young Men’s program for over ten years. He also served as a counselor in the Elder’s Quorum and the Scouting program. He enjoyed serving as a home teacher and went regularly to visit and serve his families. He was Christ-like and selfless at every point in his life. He dedicated all of his time to serving and giving to others, especially his own children.
Bill was a wonderful patriarch, husband, and father to his family. He loved Donna and each one of his children and grandchildren more than anything. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t have done and hasn’t done for his children. They were his life and he was dedicated to guiding them, teaching them, and helping them in many aspects of their lives.
Bill is survived by his wife Donna and his six children; Brent, Gregg (Tamie), Jill Hammond (Wally), Chad (Shantele), Jimmy (Amy) and Gina Wheeler (Elias), 20 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents (Orval, Grace), his two sisters (Sue Ann, Janet), and daughter-in-law (Robyn).
Friends and family may pay their respects at a viewing on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 5, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Goshen Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 75 South Center Street, Goshen Utah with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Goshen City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Utah Val
