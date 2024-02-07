Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Caren Lee Curtis Kirk
July 29, 1948 - February 4, 2024
Caren, our loving mom, grandma, sister, and friend, found the treasure she was sent to Earth to find and gained her angel wings on February 4, 2024, at age 75. She was surrounded by her kids, grandkids, and angels from above.
She was born in Los Angeles, California to Harvey Morgan Curtis and Elizabeth LaVe Warren Curtis on July 29, 1948. After graduating from Payson High School in 1966, she obtained her associate degree from Southern Utah University. She married the love of her life, Don L Kirk, on February 12, 1972, and they were sealed for time and all eternity on September 2, 2021. They have two children, Liberty Don and Casey Merica, who they raised in Santaquin, Utah. She retired in 2011 after 32 years of service as a Water Assessor with Strawberry Water Users Association.
Caren had many talents: crocheting, making crafts, scrapbooking photo albums, golfing, and working in her gorgeous yard. Her heart was so big and always beaming with love; she brought a little bit of heaven to earth and shared it with every person who encountered her. She spent her life creating memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; she never missed a sports game or dance recital. She enjoyed lunch dates with her high school and college girlfriends reminiscing about their lives and keeping up with their current activities. She loved spending time with her sisters, Connie and Jeanette playing bunco, going to Hale Theater and Tuachan to watch plays, and any outing or drive around town especially if it involved stopping to get a fresh 32-oz—Diet Coke fountain drink full of pebbled ice.
Caren will be missed dearly by those lucky enough to have known her in this life on Earth, but we know she is having a wonderful reunion with our angels in heaven. She is survived by her children; Liberty (Angie) Kirk, Santaquin, Utah; Casey (Joel) Thoreson, Lufkin, Texas; son-in-law Casey Christensen, Payson, Utah; seven grandchildren and 14 ½ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don L Kirk, her parents, Harvey and LaVe Curtis, and her great-granddaughter Indy Ann Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 681 East 500 North, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Monday, February 12, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
