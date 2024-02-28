Payson Lions Club Observing Charter’s 100th Year

Put on your best yellow vest and grab any unused eyeglasses, because the Payson Lions Club is turning 100 and the community is invited to the party.
The celebration will take place March 9 at the Historic Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center.
A century ago, Lions Clubs International founder Melvin Jones made the trek from Chicago to Payson to help inaugurate the city’s charter, one of the first in Utah. Since then, the Payson Lions Club has made substantial improvements to the city and its people’s lives.
Payson Lions built one of the original pavilions in Payson Memorial Park. While Payson Downs was in its heyday, members prepared and fed audiences lined up at the equestrian center’s concession stand. Golden Onion Days parades have included Payson Lions in the route; the club’s outhouse races were a huge hit. They have provided the means by which Nebo School District children have maintained eye care, eye screenings, and lenses. With community support, Payson Lions raised one million pennies to build the Lions Den room for teens to enjoy at Payson Library. And perhaps most memorable for people of a certain age was the lion’s head drinking fountain the club donated to Payson Memorial Park.
An annual scholarship for Payson High School seniors was established more recently by the club. Members have sold scones on Labor Day as part of the Golden Onion Days festivities. They continue to lend a hand at the annual Payson Salmon Supper and in garden plots planted with fresh flowers at the Peteetneet’s gardens. They provide screenings for children at Tabitha’s Way Backback events. Lions maintain a grave plot directory for Payson City Cemetery. They have made humanitarian kits for Mountain View Hospital and other organizations.
“The Payson Lions Club was chartered on March 4, 1924 and here we are 100 years later and still serving,” the club’s party invitation reads.
A public open house runs from 5:30-7:30 PM on March 9, 2024, with a program at 6:30 PM, at the Peteetneet at 10 North 600 East, Payson.
Light refreshments will be served. Traditional Lions Club yellow vests and eyeglass donations are welcome, but not required to attend.
