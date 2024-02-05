Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Sandra B. Vincent
1946-2024
Sandy passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was born on July 16, 1946, to Paul Thomas Benner and Nina Barnett Benner In Kansas City, Missouri.
She moved with her family to Spring Lake, Utah, in 1948.
She married E. Brent Vincent on June 19, 1971, in Elko, Nevada.
Sandy and Brent moved to Henderson, Nevada, in September 1997 for the weather and to be close to their grand kids.
She spent 53 very happy years together with her husband. They spent their summers enjoying camping and fishing at Fishlake, Utah.
She was career woman who started at Commercial Security Bank (now Key Bank) as a teller in 1969 and retired in 1997 as a Senior Vice President. Sandy enjoyed watching basketball and baseball with Brent. She was an avid crafter, especially making cards with her stampin’ buddies. In between watching games and stampin’ Sandy would read anything she could get her hands on. Sandy loved being a grandma, especially when the grand kids came for a sleepover. She was always telling us, “If I had known grand kids were so much fun I’d have had them FIRST!”
Sandy was survived by her husband and two sons Brent (Sue) and Kevin (Darlene) sister Barbara Peterson, Brother Dwayne Benner (Nona), five grandkids, and five great grand kids. Preceded in death by her father, mother, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Sandy's life will take place at Mountain View Clubhouse, 148 Day
Street, Henderson, NV 89074. It will be on February 17” at 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Sandy’s ashes will be placed at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. A graveside service will be conducted with family on March 18th 2024.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society. (Donate.cancer.org)
