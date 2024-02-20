Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Victoria Lynn Spencer
January 13, 1949 - February 12, 2024
Our sweet and loving Mom and Grandma, Vickie Lynn Spencer, sadly passed away on February 12, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Vickie suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, and she's bravely fought to overcome it for the past three years.
Vickie was born on January 13, 1949, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Barbara L. Tovell and Shirley E. Schwartz. After her parents died at an early age, Vickie went to live with her aunt and uncle; Eleene and Dorman Seely along with their children: Sharon Haskell, Steven Seely, and Kent Seely.
Vickie was an energetic young girl, she attended school in Payson, Utah, where she grew up.
As a high school student, she excelled academically, was a dance club member, and was a cheerleader for the Payson Lions, she always loved dancing and sports.
Vickie’s career path was in the food-service industry, where she was able to talk and laugh with everyone and make numerous friends. She worked at American Legion Post 112 in Salt Lake City for several years. In her time there she became close friends with many veterans and their wives. Her work ethic and welcoming, happy personality made her a valued employee at each of her places of employment.
Vickie's grandchildren were her heart and the absolute center of her life. She loved them fully and unconditionally. Vickie loved the outdoors: fishing, camping, and shooting clay pigeons, along with long drives through Payson Canyon and Salem Pond lights at Christmas.
During the past three years, as she has struggled to recover from a severe brain injury, many of those school and work friends have made personal visits or sent cards and letters giving her encouragement and reminding her of the significant impact she had in their lives.
During her short time in hospice care at her daughter's home, she was visited by several of the caregivers from her rehabilitation center. They expressed love for her and had a great admiration for the determination she had as she fought to recover.
Her vivacious personality, wonderful laugh, and radiant smile will remain in our minds and hearts forever.
Vickie is survived by her two children, Todd (Randilee) Spencer, Payson; Michelle (Rick) Silva, Salt Lake City; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Melanie (Glenn) Miller, Fort Collins, CO; Debbie (Blair) Kerby, Payson. She was preceded in death by her parents (Shirley and Barbara Schwartz) and her aunt and uncle (Eleene and Dorman Seeley)
Funeral Services will be on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Millcreek, Utah. Guests are encouraged to use parking and entrance located on the north side of the building. Following the Service, Victoria will be laid to rest at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. (Approximately between 1:15 and 1:30)
The family expresses appreciation and gratitude for the kind and loving care given to their Mom over the last three years by the many doctors, nurses, aids and staff members.
