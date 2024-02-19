Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Mac Lester Carter
Mac Lester Carter Died peacefully surrounded by family on February 16th, 2024, in
Spanish Fork Utah.
He was born on August 24, 1942, in Spring Lake, Utah, to Reuben Eldridge Carter,
and Marinda A. Menlove.
Mac spent his early years enjoying time in the outdoors. hunting, fishing, and trapping.
You would often find him with his best friend Lynn, brother Curtis, and nephews Gary
and Denny. His first job was working at Ray Christofferson’s Fish farm in Payson, Utah.
On June 23, 1965, he married his Kultani (My Gold), Michal Gay Vincent, in Springville,
Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Mac started his family and his career in Richfield, Utah, where he was a Social Worker for
the Division of Family Services. While living in Richfield he was blessed with two daughters.
He later started losing his eyesight and transferred to Provo to continue his work in closer
proximity to better medical care.
He was blessed with two sons. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his children
on annual deer hunting rips, fishing and camping. He loved giving rides to his grandchildren
on his motorized wheelchair. He had a courage for life and a way to endure.
Mac is a graduate of Payson High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young
University, and a Master’s Degree from the University of Utah in Social Work.
While at BYU he worked at the High Spot. Mac worked on a construction project in Mexican Hat
to save for his mission. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in
Finland from 1961 to 1963.
Mac was active in scouting, helping many young men while serving as a Scoutmaster.
Mac was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a variety
of callings. He was ordained a Seventy.
He is survived by his wife, Michal Gay Vincent Carter, daughters: Helina Carter Thomas (Chad),
Susan Ellen Christensen (Burton), sons: David John Carter and Judd Allen, Carter, 11 grandchildren,
three great grandchildren. Siblings: Sister Iona Spainhower (Merrin), Brother Curtis Leon Carter (Jeri).
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Stephen Smith, and siblings: Grove Carter (Fonnie),
Rowene Knapp (Oliver), William W. Carter (Jeanine), Verna Dunstan Taylor (Andrew), Dan Reuben
Carter, and Cathlene Annie Caras (Frank).
A viewing will be held at the Spring Lake LDS Chapel on Saturday, February 24th, at 9:30 AM, followed
by a funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment at the Payson City Cemetery.
