Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Cynthia Jane Marvin
Cynthia Jane (The Janey) Marvin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 24 January 2024, at St George Regional Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. She fought a great battle to recover after cancer surgery, but her body was worn out.
She was born the 18th of February 1952 to Margaret Workman and Vance Marvin. In her younger years she went to Peteetneet Elementary, spent her summers breaking horses, and stomped the Payson area with her indomitable spirit. Janey always helped the community and brought love to so many people who had felt lost or broken. While still in high school, she co-founded the Payson Community Theater with school friends, for which she was honored in 2015. She loved debate while attending Payson High School, graduating in 1970. She attended college in Cedar City at Southern Utah State College on a debate scholarship. While in Cedar City, she gave birth to an amazing baby boy who she gave up for adoption so he could have a better life than she herself could provide at the time.
She married Jared Keller Simiskey on June 11, 1976, and had four children: Joshua Vance, Margaret Krasandra, Lillian Kay, and Jared Loren. They were sealed together as an eternal family in the Provo Utah Temple in 1984, although she later divorced.
She had a passion for helping others with addiction through her own experience, having survived maximum security at the Utah State Mental Hospital, where she was also employed for many years. Later, she attended International Medical Dental Hypnotherapy School, where she learned many principles of how the human brain works. Although she did not use hypnotherapy to resolve addiction issues, she taught others how their brain works and how they could change their own programming to overcome problems, which became the basis for the program at MATR Behavioral Health which she operated between 1993 and 2022. At MATR (now Limitless Recovery) there is a monument to the Unseen Army, which are those on the other side of the veil who have joined the fight for those who suffer from addiction. We know she has added her considerable expertise to the Unseen Army! Her dedication and even passion for research and development of her self-help techniques lead to writing five incredible books, which are available on Amazon (and many more) through Holographic Human Technology.
She loved music and played several instruments, including the accordion and piano. She was not afraid to try anything and usually figured it out quickly, trying everything from running a road grader to owning her own business.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved being in the Temple. Jesus Christ was her dearest friend.
Many will remember her sassy, larger-than-life, caring, generous and Christlike personality, as the number of lives she has touched, and even saved, reaches further, even now.
Janey was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Workman; her father, Vance Marvin; her sister, Jordan Marvin Chilcotte; and her son, Joshua Simiskey. She is survived by her sisters, Katherine (Lamar Losee) and Patty Lou (Wirth Sanderson); and her brother, Curtis (Sharon) Marvin. Also survived by her daughters, Margaret (C Joel) Christie, and Lillian (Brendon Stevens); and her sons, Jeremy (Cindy) Hansen, and Jared Loren Brown. She currently has fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cannon and Erin Huish for their effort to help Janey through her most challenging time. They also want to express their gratitude to IHC Home Health and Hospice in Payson and St George, and Walker Funeral Home of Payson for their compassionate care.
A viewing will be held at the LDS Payson Utah West Stake Center, 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah, on the evening of Friday, February 9, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as well as on the morning of Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Janey’s Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow immediately after at the Payson City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
