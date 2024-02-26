Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Elaine Wride Schramm Wilson
Elaine Wride Schramm Wilson, born on January 10, 1930, in Midvale, Utah, was a beacon of compassion, inspiration, love, and generosity. Known affectionately as Elaine, her spirit was as vast and vibrant as the many places she called home, from her birthplace in Midvale, Utah to her final residence in Paul, Idaho, with numerous stops in between. Most of her years spent in Utah Co., Utah. Elaine was a testament to the verse from the Book of Mormon, Mosiah 2:17, "When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God." Her life was a vivid tapestry of service and love, woven with threads of dedication to her faith, family, and community.
Elaine's life was a symphony of devotion and service, with her harmonious notes resonating within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was an active member and served five missions, her last at the remarkable age of 90 years. Elaine's faith was her compass, guiding her through her journey of life, inspiring her to extend her loving arms to her community. She was a homemaker by profession, but her real vocation was her selfless service to others. Elaine was a foster mother to six different children through the Indian Placement Program, her nurturing spirit providing a safe haven for those who needed it most.
As we remember Elaine, we celebrate her inspiring life and the love she shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Lanette Holmes; son, Jeff Schramm; sister, Margene Snow and brother-in-law, Wayne Snow; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Wride. Step-children David (Roberta) Wilson, Leslie (Kenneth) Gubler, Debbie (Rick) Cook. Foster children Alice White (Julian) Benelly, Edison (Gabrielle) White, Lyn Bilagody, As well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis Wride and Wilma Elmer; her spouses, Dowell Schramm and Leslie Wilson; her son, Lowell Schramm; and her siblings, Wanda Nielson, Afton Sheffield, Neldon Wride, and Lynn Wride. Each of them held a unique place within Elaine's expansive heart, and their bonds, woven with threads of love and shared memories, remain unbroken by her departure.
Elaine's legacy is not marked by the dates of her birth or passing, but by the countless lives she touched with her kindness and love. Let's honor her memory by celebrating the compassionate, inspiring, loving, and generous woman she was. Please share your memories and upload photos of Elaine to her memorial page, allowing us all to remember and celebrate her remarkable life together.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 681 East 500 North in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
