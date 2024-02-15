Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Alona Jackman Veatch
June 26, 1946 – January 29, 2024
Alona Jackman Veatch, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her home in Springville, Utah, surrounded by her loving children.
Alona was born on June 26, 1946, to Golden Leon Jackman and Teton Mattie Hanks Jackman at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. She was welcomed into this world by four older brothers (Elden, Nolan, Eugene, and LeGrand) and one older sister (Flora). She attended Joaquin Elementary School, Farrer Junior High School, and Brigham Young (BY) High School, all in Provo, Utah.
As a child, she loved to follow her dad around as he cleaned the old Provo 5th Ward church building. He taught her to “whistle while she worked” and sing “jolly old tunes” from the past. She eventually taught her own children some of those songs and instilled the love of singing in their souls.
Alona married young and gave birth to Mary Ellen and Troy Jackman. She divorced in 1967. In December of 1969, she met and began dating her best friend and eternal sweetheart, Edward Veatch. After dating for two months, he proposed to her in February 1970. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity on August 20, 1970, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Ed adopted Mary and Troy and Alona gave birth to six additional children: Donald Golden, John Edward, Teton Marie, Michael Elbert, Sarah June, and Jennifer Susan. She was a very dedicated and loving wife and mother. She cherished every moment spent with her family and expressed her love on a daily basis.
Alona also loved spending time with her older sister, Flora. They would go shopping together and try on funny hats and make each other laugh. They were always being silly together.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she dedicated many years of service to her ward, in the temple, and in the mission field. She was the ward chorister, sacrament meeting greeter, visiting teaching supervisor, temple initiatory coordinator, and served a church mission at the LDS Employment office with her husband.
Throughout her life, Alona enjoyed working a variety of jobs. As a young mother, she was trained and certified to work as a PBX operator for the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City. Later, she sold Tupperware and Avon, and was very successful with both. She even earned a free car as a result of her Tupperware success. When her best friend became ill, she was hired to be a Home Health Aide for IHC Healthcare so she could care for her friend until she passed away. Alona stayed with IHC as an aide for ten years and gently cared for many senior citizens and others who loved her dearly. She left IHC to care for her own mother full-time for five years until she passed away in 1997. Later, Alona worked at Walmart as a greeter. She absolutely loved working as a greeter. She was always a very kind and sociable person and considered her work at Walmart to be her “social time” because she would see many of her friends and neighbors when they came into the store to shop.
Alona loved to sing and was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years. She raised her children with a love for music and they sang all the time – at home, in the car, even in the funniest places like restaurants and stores. Music made her happy and hearing her family sing thrilled her.
Alona’s warm, welcoming, and caring love will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Alona was preceded in death by her husband Edward Veatch (2020) and their infant son Donald Golden Veatch (1971). She is survived by her children Mary Ellen Veatch, Troy Jackman (Masha) Veatch, John Edward Veatch (Sarah Pinto), Marie Veatch Crawford, Michael Elbert (Tina) Veatch, Sarah Veatch Furst, and Jennifer Veatch (Jared) Clyde. She had 30 grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Natty Moravec and Alysa Whitney with Tender Care Hospice for their unconditional compassion and care. Thank you so much for loving our mother. We would also like to thank Jessica Brookshire with Visiting Angels for being our weekend caregiver and taking such good care of our mom.
Viewings were held on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 9:45 am – 10:45 am at Spring Creek 10th Ward Building – 672 North 250 West, Springville, Utah.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm at Spring Creek 10th Ward Building – 672 North 250 West, Springville, Utah.
Interment was held at 1:00 pm at the Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, Utah.
The service was streamed live at walkermemorials.com and is available for viewing.
