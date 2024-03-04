Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JOHN MILO PETERSON
John Milo Peterson (86), from Fillmore, Utah passed away peacefully on February 29, 2024. He was born February 14, 1938 to John LeVar and Hortense Harmon Peterson. He was the fourth of six children.
He was active in both music and sports in high school and college. In 1956 he graduated with honors from Millard High School in Fillmore, Utah. He then attended Utah State University with both academic and athletic (wrestling) scholarships. In 1957 he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Danish Mission in Copenhagen, Denmark. He also served a short time in the California Mission. In 1960 he married Corinne Charlesworth in the Salt Lake Temple.
After completion of his doctorate degree in education, he accepted a position in the mathematics department at BYU. In 1975, John and Corinne moved their family to Elk Ridge, Utah. There they forged life-long friendships, and enjoyed serving in the community. John worked at BYU for 33 years where he published dozens of mathematics books, and impacted many lives. He also spent a semester as a guest professor at BYU Hawaii. He loved teaching.
After retiring from BYU, he accepted a position as Academic Vice President at Southern Virginia University, where he worked and served for three years. He then worked at Southern Utah University in Cedar City for three years. He was offered an academic dean position at Motlow State College in Tennessee. He accepted this position and worked there for three years. John and Corinne then retired to Fillmore, Utah. Despite retiring, he continued to teach online courses, and serving on doctoral boards for many years.
John enjoyed living and serving in each of the communities in which he lived. John was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions, including Scoutmaster, bishopric counselor, High Counselor, Bishop, Stake President, Temple Ordinance Worker, and served as a Stake Patriarch for 20 years.
He is loved and remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and quick wit. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and hiking. He was a fan of BYU football and basketball and endured with patience the heartache and suffering that comes with being a Cougar fan. His greatest treasure was his family. He enjoyed service and caring for others. He delighted in emails from his grandchildren serving missions. His bright smile and piercing eyes welcomed any visitors.
He was a rancher and farm boy at heart and enjoyed raising animals in retirement and working outside. He took pride in taking care of his home and yard. He prized his evening scenic drives with Corinne.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert; sisters Cherryl, Lorraine, and Ruth; daughters Lisa Peterson and Sheri Pexton; and great grandson Howard Mitchell. John is survived by the love of his life & eternal companion Corinne; daughters Julie (Kent) Haskell, Michelle (Eric) Brady, Jonene (Spencer) Scoville, Christine (Stephen) Schofield; and sons John (Jenny) Peterson, and Brian (Jessica) Peterson, and son-in-law Kelly Pexton; and sister Bobbette Bushnell. They have 31 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
And it shall come to pass that those that die in me shall not ataste of bdeath, for it shall be csweet unto them D&C 42:46.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM in the Fillmore 1st and 4th Ward Chapel. The viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Interment will be in the Fillmore City Cemetery under the care of Olpin Stevens Funeral Home. The The funeral stream will be available at this link: https://youtube.com/live/FNmj3lyVEYI?feature=share.
