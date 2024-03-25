The Payson Chronicle

Here’s what is going on locally in celebration of the holiday:
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Santaquin City Recreation will host the 4th Annual Teen Flashlight Hunt. Participants will use glow sticks and flashlights to hunt for eggs in the dark. Some eggs will have prize numbers in them (each participant can only claim one prize). After the hunt, teens are invited to stay and dance the night away. Note: Bring your own flashlights. The Flash Light Hunt will start at 9 PM and end around 9:30 PM. Dancing and games (Ga Ga Ball, 9 Square, etc) will begin after and wrap up at 10:30 PM. Open to teens ages: 13–18 (18-year-olds must still be in high school. There is no fee to attend. The event will take place at the Harvest View Sports Complex, 1400 South Harvest View Drive, in Santaquin.
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Payson families will want to head to the Gene Hillman Baseball Fields at 955 South Main Street by 10 AM. Because, as event planners say, “No bunny does an Easter Egg Hunt like Payson City! Grab your baskets and help celebrate the spring season at this favorite city event. Children will have an egg-cellent time gathering filled eggs.” The hunt is free. Merchandise will also be available for purchase that morning.
Santaquin Recreation Department's Great Easter Egg Hunt runs from 9-9:20 AM. This event is open only to Santaquin residents ages 1-12 years. The Santaquin Baseball Fields, 190 South 400 West, will serve as the location.
Starting at 9 AM, the Genola Town Easter Egg Hunt will commence for children ages 0-12. The location: Genola Park.
The Goshen Town Easter Egg Hunt is open to the community’s residents, ages 0-15 (one adult helper allowed per child in 0-3 and 4-5 age groups only). Prizes will be awarded in each age group. The hunt takes place at Goshen Elementary School. It starts at 9 AM sharp.
