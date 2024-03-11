Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Alene Rose Tanner
December 18, 1931 - March 8, 2024
Alene Rose Tanner, daughter of Albert & LaVera Rose, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024 at the age of 92, in St. George, Utah.
She was born in Lake Shore, Utah, on December 18, 1931. She was the 8th of 12 children. She attended school in Lake Shore & Spanish Fork. She also loved attending the Rose Reunion every summer.
Alene was the supportive rock of our family, always there with open arms and a listening ear. She is survived by her children, Denis Tanner, Steven Tanner, and Kathleen Hoyt, who will forever hold her close in their hearts. As we mourn our loss, we also celebrate the incredible life she led and the countless ways she touched our hearts.
Alene met and married her sweetheart Delos A. Tanner in the Manti LDS Temple on September 21, 1949. They had a wonderful life together for 72 years when Delos passed away in 2022.
Delos & Alene had 4 children, Denis, Steven, Kathleen, and Carrie Lee (deceased as an infant). They have 10 grandchildren: Kris Tanner, Kory Tanner, Ryan Sass; Michele Gibson, Joseph Tanner, Missy Lambert, Molly Ingram, Marcie Falkner; Kal Hoyt, and Karalee Turpin. They also have 31 Great-Grandkids, & 13 Great-Great-Grandkids. Her family was her greatest blessing.
Alene had a creative knack & flair, she loved crocheting, quilting, sewing, cooking & making things beautiful. She made baby quilts for all of her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids & great-great grandkids. Alene was a very thoughtful & selfless person who was always ready to help and support her family & friends at a moment's notice.
Alene was a faithful member of the LDS Church, she touched the lives of many throughout her many years of callings & service. She was always a very genuine & compassionate person whose kindness & love could easily be felt.
Alene worked for “Forseys” in Payson for many years & she also ran the fabric department at the Ben Franklin store, in Nephi, for 10 years where she made many friends.
She had such fun times with her friends & cousins, in Lake Shore, they called themselves “The Dirty Dozen”.
Alene is preceded in death by her husband Delos Tanner, daughter Carrie Lee, her parents Albert & LaVera; siblings Lawrence, Beth, Burt, Blair, Ellen, Ray, Velma, Dee, El Louise, Don & Dale.
A funeral service for Alene is being held on Thursday March 14, 2024 at The Walker Funeral Home 587 S. 100 W. Payson, Utah at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment is at the Payson Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah 84651.
