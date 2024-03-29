Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JOHN ALLAN PETERS
JOHN ALLAN PETERS, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at his home in Ivins Utah. John was born May 31, 1935, in Provo, Utah to Eldred Hardy “Pete” Peters and Inez Clayson Peters. John married Pearl Elaine Henline July 11, 1958, in the Logan Utah Temple.
John spent his younger years in Brigham City enjoying his first job as a crossing guard for school children. He moved to Payson Utah during high school and thereafter was claimed a class member of both the Box Elder Bees and Payson Lions. As a teenager, John worked alongside his father at the lumber yard for $0.25/hour. John’s greatest passion was baseball and played whenever he could. During high school John was nicknamed Salty and it forever remained. As an adult, John coordinated the Church Softball team for the Buena Park CA ward from 1964-1978 and even qualified for the All-Church Tournament in SLC. Years later John reunited original teammates for the Huntsman Senior Games coining the team’s name ‘Salty’s Dogs’. John also bowled in the Senior Games for many years with his wife, Pearl.
John met his sweetheart Pearl Henline in 1953 during his senior year. Pearl waited patiently for 5 years while John attended BYU and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. John served in the Argentine Mission from October 1955 to May 1958. John was one of the first four missionaries in Chile opening the Vina del Mar area. He loved the people, and it seemed as though they couldn’t wait to be a part of the Lord’s kingdom. John cherished his mission and he and Pearl returned 30 years later. John has a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and The Plan of Salvation. John taught early morning seminary for years in the Cypress California Stake. John served in the Baptistry of the St. George Temple and served in the Spanish Speaking Ward.
After graduating from BYU in 1960 John wanted a career that he would love. Unable to find a teaching job in Utah, John accepted an interview in Southern California, promising Pearl’s father that he would only have her away for 1 year. John loved teaching, coaching baseball and being a lifeguard. For over 30 years John shared his love of Spanish, and love of the game with thousands of youths.
John is survived by his wife Pearl, Ivins, Utah; his children Jane Guthrie (Randy), Monument, Colorado; Annette Peters, Reno, Nevada; Paul Peters (Rabecca) Oceanside, California; and Pamela Munsterman, Ivins, Utah; sister Linda Evans (Clair) Boise, Idaho; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his son Alvie John Peters, parents Eldred and Inez Peters, in-laws Alive and Clara Henline, brother Gordon Clayson Peters and son-in-law David Ralph Munsterman.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff St, St. George UT 84770. Friends may call and the Viewing will begin at noon one hour prior to the funeral.
Family and friends who are unable to attend are invited to view the service online by clicking the link below.
Interment will take place Friday, April 5, 2024, at 1:00 Pm at Payson City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454.
Family and friends are invited to sign John’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com
