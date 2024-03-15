Friday, March 15, 2024

Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”


~ Helen Keller


RONALD LEE DAHLSTROM


Ronald Lee Dahlstrom, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at his home in Elk Ridge, Utah. He was born January 17, 1935, to Orville Wendel Dahlstrom and Helen Francis, in San Bernardino, California. 

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee Dahlstrom; 5 wonderful children; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. 


Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, March 20th, at 12:30 pm, at the Salem City Cemetery, 150 East 1000 South, Salem, Utah. All family, neighbors, and friends are invited to attend. 


Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at utahvalleyfuneral.com.


The Payson Chronicle

