Annual Train Show Makes Way To South Utah County

Tracks cross through an idyllic village, in miniature. The scene can be seen at the upcoming Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad Club show.
The Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad club’s annual show is coming to southern Utah County for the first time. This show, held for years near point-of-the-mountain, will be at the spacious Tennis Event Center at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds April 5-6. There will be operating model train layouts of all sizes and types (even Lego® ones), displays, railroad-related items to purchase, and loads of fun for the entire family.
The Ophir, Tintic and Western (OT&W) club was founded in 1990 and is based in Orem. The name comes from the ghost mining town of Ophir in Eastern Tooele County and the East Tintic mountain range southwest of Utah Lake. The club has members who are interested in all scales (sizes) of model railroading, but most of the members model in either N scale (1 scale foot = 160 real feet) or HO scale (1 scale foot = 87 real feet). The club has no permanent layout, so the members have built short portable modules that connect together to form large layouts for train shows. Clubs throughout the Wasatch front will be participating in this show.
The Tennis Event Center is located on the north end of the fairgrounds complex. The show hours are Friday April 5 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday April 6 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The cost is free for ages 8 and under, $10.00 per person over the age of eight, or a $25.00 family pass for up to 8 members of a family. Tickets may be purchased online at the club’s website (otwtrainclub.org) or at the door.
