Thursday, March 14, 2024

Annual Train Show Makes Way To South Utah County


Tracks cross through an idyllic village, in miniature. The scene can be seen at the upcoming Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad Club show.


The Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad club’s annual show is coming to southern Utah County  for the first time. This show, held for years near point-of-the-mountain, will be at the spacious Tennis  Event Center at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds April 5-6. There will be operating model train layouts of  all sizes and types (even Lego® ones), displays, railroad-related items to purchase, and loads of fun for  the entire family.


The Ophir, Tintic and Western (OT&W) club was founded in 1990 and is based in Orem. The name  comes from the ghost mining town of Ophir in Eastern Tooele County and the East Tintic mountain  range southwest of Utah Lake. The club has members who are interested in all scales (sizes) of model  railroading, but most of the members model in either N scale (1 scale foot = 160 real feet) or HO scale  (1 scale foot = 87 real feet). The club has no permanent layout, so the members have built short  portable modules that connect together to form large layouts for train shows. Clubs throughout the  Wasatch front will be participating in this show. 


The Tennis Event Center is located on the north end of the fairgrounds complex. The show hours are  Friday April 5 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday April 6 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The cost is free  for ages 8 and under, $10.00 per person over the age of eight, or a $25.00 family pass for up to 8  members of a family. Tickets may be purchased online at the club’s website (otwtrainclub.org) or at the  door. 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

The Payson Chronicle

Annual Train Show Makes Way To South Utah County

Tracks cross through an idyllic village, in miniature. The scene can be seen at the upcoming Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad Club s...