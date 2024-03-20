Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Mont Pulham
What a joyous reunion there was Sunday morning, March 17, 2024 when, at the age of 96, Mont Davis Pulham entered through the gates of heaven to rejoin the love of his life Betty Louise Norberg Pulham. His parents Montague Arthur Pulham and Florence Davis Pulham, his brothers and sisters, his son Brian Mont and two of his grandsons were there to greet him as well.
Mont was born and raised on a homestead ranch in Mckinnon Wyoming, where they raised cattle, sheep, and the grain and hay to feed them; and of course, there were horses and dogs to help with the work of caring for the ranch. Mont entered the Army Air Corps when he was 19 and he served for almost a year and a half. When he was in his early 20’s his family moved to Lehi, Utah where he met his wife, Betty. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 15, 1950. They lived in Lehi for a few years and then bought a home in Pleasant Grove where they raised their six children. They lived there until 2015, at which time they sold their home and moved to Santaquin, Utah. Mont has lived for the past year at Ashford Assisted Living Center in Springville.
Mont worked for many years at US Geneva Steel in Orem. After he retired from Geneva, he started his own small tool repair business which he ran for several years. He was well known for his garden; he raised a large one, and his family and the neighbors enjoyed the bounty of the many fresh vegetables from it. He enjoyed horseback riding and hunting in his younger. Deer hunt camp was really a big reunion with his family members who enjoyed hunting as well. Later he and his wife enjoyed taking the boat out to go fishing.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions in the Scouting Program with the young men, and later in leadership positions in the ward. His last calling was teaching Temple Preparation Class with his wife until she passed away.
Mont is survived by his five daughters; Geraldine (Rob) Jones, Yvonne (Dave) Adams, Louise (Paul) Broderick, Nanette (Richard) Byrnes, and Dianne (Kevin) Rosenlund; a daughter-in-law Cherie Pulham; 29 grandchildren and 73 great grandchildren.
Mont’s daughters want to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Ashford Assisted Living Center, and the Memory Care Unit. They took great care of dad, and made the last year of his life fun and comfortable.
A viewing for Mont will be held at the Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S 300 E in Santaquin, Utah on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 6 to 8 pm. A graveside service will be held on March 27, 2024 in the Orem City Cemetery beginning at 11:00 am.
