Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Colleen B Davidson
“Have I Done Any Good in the World Today” was the motto Colleen B Hunt Davidson lived by each day until the day she died at age 96 (3/23/1928 – 3/28/2024). Colleen was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having been raised by faithful parents (Thomas & Garnet Hunt of Salem, Utah) and having her own experience of knowing God loved her from a very early age (4½) when experiencing the death of a baby sister.
Their family worked hard on the farm. At about age 7, she was divinely saved from drowning in a stream under the weight of a workhorse and lived on to perform a mission of love on this earth. Some of her fondest childhood memories were planting flowers on the cellar rooftop and going to the park watching her father play baseball. She continued that tradition by playing ball herself, coaching, and watching her grand/great grandchildren play.
At age 17, Colleen met and married Robert N. Davidson. They made their home in Genola, Utah. Colleen and Bob raised 4 children and happily invited in their spouses. She became a widow at age 67.
Although her main occupation was “Making everyone’s day happier”, she also helped assist occasionally with finances by working at the Tooele Munitions Depot, Montello train station (where she learned to make wonderful pies), Barbizon, Ray’s Grocery, Walmart, Mesquite Senior Citizen’s, Peppermill Resort, Hardware Store and gas stations. (As of 2 years ago, the gas station owner said he’d hire her back any time she wanted – and that she’d probably outwork the other employees.)
Colleen loved the beauty of the Earth and always kept a flower-filled yard and tidy house, which was open to all. Not only did she love flowers, but animals, rainbows, sunsets, the mountains…
She lovingly and faithfully served in church leadership & other positions in Relief Society, MIA, Primary, but especially loved working with the children and Visiting Teaching. Colleen loved her Savior, the scriptures, her temple experiences, and always supported family and ward missionaries.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tom & Garnet Hunt, siblings: Carol, Zera, Arvel, and Sam, her husband Robert Davidson, a daughter Patricia Faught, and son-in-law J.D. Mitchell.
Colleen is survived by her siblings Mae Morrill, Donna Allen, Don (Linda) Hunt, Norma Jean McConnell, Gordon (Betty) Hunt; her children Nolan (Carolyn), Craig (Carrie), Marie Mitchell, and son-in-law Guy Faught.
Additional beloved blessings came in the form of 27 Grandchildren, 79 Great grandchildren, and 33 Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5th at 11:00 am at the Spring Creek Ward, 1080 South 930 West. Viewings will be held Thursday, April 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary and Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.