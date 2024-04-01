Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Larry Don Houser
November 14, 1944 - March 31, 2024
Our loving Husband, Father & Grandfather Larry Don Houser passed away at the age of 79 on March 31st 2024 after a ten year battle with Parkinson’s. Larry was born on November 14, 1944 in Payson, Utah to Donald and Shirley Houser. He loved to reminisce about his childhood memories that often included his best friend and big sister Verla Mecham. Although brother and sister, Larry & Verla enjoyed a very close friendship throughout their lives. We are grateful to know that they are together again.
Larry met his sweetheart and Eternal Companion Leila Greenhalgh at the young age of 18. They were married and sealed in the Manti Temple on September 6, 1963. Larry and Leila were an incredible example of a picture perfect marriage. While they did experience many trials and adversities throughout their lives, together their enduring love always got them through. The two of them were inseparable, hand in hand, attached at the hip, and no unkind words were ever said about one another. Their love never dimmed over the years and still burns today after 60 years together. They raised three beautiful daughters together enjoying many camping trips and spending quality time together.
To Larry, his girls were his everything and later in life that expanded to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved and supported each one of them throughout all of their different endeavors.
Larry graduated from Payson High School in 1963. He worked in the grocery business for 48 years, after which he retired and enjoyed spending more time with his Sweetheart and family. Larry was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and it was shown by the way he lived his life, and his Christlike example.
He is survived by his Sweetheart Leila Greenhalgh Houser, his daughters: Brenda Frazier (Mark), JoAnn Kunzler, and Julie Nelson (Dustin), 11 grandkids, and 18 great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his son-in-law Rick Kunzler.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to A+ Hospice and his sweet nurses: Lindsey O’Brien and grandson Jordan Degraw for the great care they gave Larry in his last days.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5th, 2024 at 11:00 am in the Mountain View 7th Ward Church, located at 681 E. 500 N, Payson, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 4th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same location. Interment will be in the Payson Cemetery.
