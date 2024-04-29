Temporary Deadline Change For Upcoming May 15 Edition

The Payson Chronicle has a deadline change coming up. The deadline for all submissions for the May 15, 2024, edition has been moved to Thursday, May 9, due to our press operator’s schedule requirements that week. Please have your submissions to us by 12 PM.We will resume our usual Friday (Monday by Noon final) deadline after.Please contact Mike Olson at thepaysonchronicle@msn.com or 801-465-9221 if you have any concerns.
The Payson Chronicle
145 East Utah Avenue #5
Payson, UT 84651
