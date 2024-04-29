Monday, April 29, 2024

Temporary Deadline Change For Upcoming May 15 Edition

 

The Payson Chronicle has a deadline change coming up. The deadline for all submissions for the May 15, 2024, edition has been moved to Thursday, May 9, due to our press operator’s schedule requirements that week. Please have your submissions to us by 12 PM.
We will resume our usual Friday (Monday by Noon final) deadline after.
Please contact Mike Olson at thepaysonchronicle@msn.com or 801-465-9221 if you have any concerns.


