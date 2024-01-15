Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Julie Llewellyn Reece
The end of an era, the matriarch that kept our family together fought hard even though her physical body was failing and could take no more, left this world to be with those who were waiting with open arms to greet her on Friday January 12, 2024.
Born on July 3, 1942, to John Llewellyn and Jewel Phyllis Jackson in Salt Lake City Utah.
Married James Elton Reece and together lived in San Francisco where their 3 children were born before returning to Utah in 1972.
Julie owned and operated Payson Antiques throughout her life and came in contact with people from all walks of life and enjoyed sharing stories with all. She was passionate about her business and the people she met that shared her interest.
In her early years she was active in her children’s education through PTA here in Payson and met many lifelong friends throughout those years that she has remained in contact with.
When her eyesight was still good, she was knitting. Besides the wonderful things she made for her own children, at Christmas time she would have enough cozy little pom pom slippers to wrap and give to preschool children as gifts from her. 32 pairs each year for 25+ years! A definite labor of love.
She was a giver, a helper, someone who fought for what she felt was right. She was the one whose memory was so sharp we would go to her for clarification. She was a believer in peace and live and let live. Never was there a time or place when we were with her that a Beatles song wouldn't come on over the system and she'd nudge us and say "see?" No words needed; we knew.
She was also the one who reminded us that "life is what happens when you're busy making other plans."
Hug your loved ones, appreciate life and those in it with you, stay close.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband James Reece, her parents, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins and many dear friends.
Survived by her children Christopher (Otilia) Susan (Brad) Carter and Amy (Wayne) Taylor. Her Grandchildren Rex, Liam and Cole Reece, Nicole (Jake) Drage, Ryan (Tori) Rigby Ethan and Sarah Carter, Her Great Grandchildren Easton and Berkley Drage, Kamri Rigby, Lucas and Landon. All whom she loved dearly and rallied for in their own special ways.
As per her request we will have a graveside service on Saturday, January 20, 2024, directed by Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah with a visitation prior from 10:00 am – 11:00 am.
587 S 100 W, Payson, UT, 84651
