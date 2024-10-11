Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Services

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Veral “Bud” Nielsen
Veral (Bud) Nielsen passed away Tues. Oct. 8, 2024, from complications of Covid. He was born on July 21, 1929, in Dividend, Utah to Elmer and Lillis Nielsen. He attended schools in Goshen, and then moved to Portland, Oregon with his family. After graduating high school, he moved back to Utah and started roofing for several companies. He then went to work for US Steel in Ironton and then transferred to Geneva.
In 1951, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict as a MP on train patrol at Fort Ord, California. After being discharged, Bud moved back to Payson where he returned to work at Geneva.
He met Dessie Robison Wilson through his brother Dean and married her in 1955. The marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple. They had three children: Frances Wilson Brown, Charlie Ray Wilson and Suzanne Nielsen Spencer and three grandchildren: Grant Brown, April Wilson Jones, and Rhett Ray Wilson. They also had thirteen great-grandchildren.
Bud always loved hunting everything with anybody, from elk hunting in Mongolia to halibut and salmon fishing in Alaska or chasing birds from Goshen to South Dakota. He was also an avid trap shooter, four- wheeler, and Utah Jazz fan.
He held several different positions at Geneva Steel and retired as general foreman in the blast furnace. To his co-workers at Geneva, he was also known as Big Daddy and Rawhide. To his grandchildren, he was known as Big Grandpa.
He was widowed, but later in life married Mary Jean Brown and enjoyed her family.
Bud was a hard-working, generous man who truly gave of himself. He was especially known for his blueberry buttermilk pancakes, homemade bread, and scones.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 780 West 500 South in Payson, Utah. Visitation prior at the church. There was also visitation on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
Interment with military honors will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
