Utah County Warming Centers Are Open
Call for volunteers to help staff locations
Utah County’s preparation for its Winter Response Plan is complete and warming centers are seeking assistance from the public. At the same time, Utah County’s Winter Response Task Force is issuing an urgent call for volunteers to staff the different warming center locations this winter.
Please use the following link online to sign up or for more information:
https://app.vomo.org/opportunity/warming-center
Beginning Tuesday, October 15, and continuing until April 30, 2025, warming centers for individuals who are homeless and seeking warmth and a place to stay for the night will be open every night from 9 PM to 8 AM.
Volunteers aged 18 and older are needed to help at the warming centers during the evening, late night, and early morning. Those serving will assist experienced staff with set-up, clean-up, safety, and security, and provide our homeless friends with care and fellowship. Training is required.
Below are the warming center locations and schedule.
Mondays - The Genesis Project, 875 S 170 E, Provo, UT 84606
Tuesdays - The Genesis Project, 875 S 170 E, Provo, UT 84606
Wednesdays - Utah County Public Works Red Warehouse, 2855 South State Street, Provo, Utah 84606
Thursdays - Provo Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 255 S 700 E, Provo, UT 84606
Fridays - Utah County Public Works Red Warehouse, 2855 South State Street, Provo, Utah 84606
Saturdays - Utah County Public Works Red Warehouse, 2855 South State Street, Provo, Utah 84606
Sundays - Utah County Public Works Red Warehouse, 2855 South State Street, Provo, Utah 84606
