Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Nolan Dean Barney
Nolan Dean Barney, 82, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by loved ones on December 27, 2024 at his home in Springville, Utah. Nolan was born on January 20, 1942 to Vird LeGrand Barney and Verla Mae (Bone) Barney in Elsinore, Utah. He was the youngest of 5 children. Siblings include: William Dale, Carol Jean, Elaine, and Reid. We are comforted knowing the whole family is reunited in heaven again.
Nolan lived a full and happy life. He especially loved fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, genealogy, pottery, art, creating jewelry, and rock hounding. A creative and resourceful man, he dreamed up and labored tirelessly on home and garden projects in every home he lived in.
As a high school student in Cedar City, Utah, he enlisted in the local National Guard unit under the command of Colonel Dalley, whose faith and leadership was a great example to him. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving full-time in the Northern California Mission from April 1961-1963. He graduated with a BA from Southern Utah University (known as CSU at the time) in December, 1966. He married Ramona Kaye Tucker (Eldredge) on July 30,1965 and was blessed with five sons and two daughters. Nolan and Kaye later divorced, but maintained a good friendship and stayed involved together in their children’s lives. He was known as a hard-worker and provided for his family teaching at Payson High School for 30 years (1968-1998). Classes he taught included: art, pottery, jewelry, yearbook, teen law, and history. He also worked as an electrician after school, on weekends, and summers. A highlight of his career was overseeing the electrical crews for the Samoan and Tongan LDS temples as they were constructed in 1982-83.
Nolan was married to his soulmate, Carolyn M. Ashby Comstock on September 4, 2001. They were recently sealed in the Provo City Center Temple on July 27, 2024. Together they served as missionaries at the Cove Fort Historical Site in 2006. They traveled on many adventures together and made many good friends along the way. Nolan was referred to by Carol as her “dessert in life.” They enjoyed living in Mapleton, Ut, Springville, Ut, and Quartzsite, Az.
Nolan is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Carol) M. Barney. Children: Ryan Barney, Amy (Brandon) Groves, Matt (Sue) Barney, Daryn (Kristi) Barney, Brandon (Amy) Barney, Travis (Laura) Barney, Alyse (Aaron) Basilius. Stepchildren: Roger (Tracee) Comstock, Diana (Scott) Gibson, Jennifer (Jeff) Cherpeski, David Comstock. Together they have a total of 36 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Nolan is also survived by his dear mother-in-law Judy Tucker.
Nolan lived a full and happy life. He especially loved fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, genealogy, pottery, art, creating jewelry, and rock hounding. A creative and resourceful man, he dreamed up and labored tirelessly on home and garden projects in every home he lived in.
As a high school student in Cedar City, Utah, he enlisted in the local National Guard unit under the command of Colonel Dalley, whose faith and leadership was a great example to him. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving full-time in the Northern California Mission from April 1961-1963. He graduated with a BA from Southern Utah University (known as CSU at the time) in December, 1966. He married Ramona Kaye Tucker (Eldredge) on July 30,1965 and was blessed with five sons and two daughters. Nolan and Kaye later divorced, but maintained a good friendship and stayed involved together in their children’s lives. He was known as a hard-worker and provided for his family teaching at Payson High School for 30 years (1968-1998). Classes he taught included: art, pottery, jewelry, yearbook, teen law, and history. He also worked as an electrician after school, on weekends, and summers. A highlight of his career was overseeing the electrical crews for the Samoan and Tongan LDS temples as they were constructed in 1982-83.
Nolan was married to his soulmate, Carolyn M. Ashby Comstock on September 4, 2001. They were recently sealed in the Provo City Center Temple on July 27, 2024. Together they served as missionaries at the Cove Fort Historical Site in 2006. They traveled on many adventures together and made many good friends along the way. Nolan was referred to by Carol as her “dessert in life.” They enjoyed living in Mapleton, Ut, Springville, Ut, and Quartzsite, Az.
Nolan is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Carol) M. Barney. Children: Ryan Barney, Amy (Brandon) Groves, Matt (Sue) Barney, Daryn (Kristi) Barney, Brandon (Amy) Barney, Travis (Laura) Barney, Alyse (Aaron) Basilius. Stepchildren: Roger (Tracee) Comstock, Diana (Scott) Gibson, Jennifer (Jeff) Cherpeski, David Comstock. Together they have a total of 36 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Nolan is also survived by his dear mother-in-law Judy Tucker.
Visitation Friday, January 10th, 2025 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Spring Creek Stake Center: 760 N 400 E Springville, Utah
Funeral Saturday, January 11th, 2025 10:00am
Spring Creek Stake Center: 760 N 400 E Springville, Utah
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.