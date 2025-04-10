ABOUT PAYSON NATIVE JOHN B FAIRBANKS, JR

C1920s PHOTO captures the artist John Boylston Fairbanks, Jr, at work, sketching along the side of a dirt road in Zions National Park, Utah, a horse-drawn buggy behind.
John B. Fairbanks (1855–1940) was a prominent American artist from Utah, best known for his landscape paintings and his contributions to early Mormon art. Born in Payson, Utah Territory, Fairbanks grew up in a devout Latter-day Saint (LDS) family. His father was a convert to the LDS Church and an early settler in Utah. From a young age, Fairbanks displayed a talent for drawing and an appreciation for the dramatic landscapes of the American West.
In 1890, Fairbanks was selected by the LDS Church to be part of a group of artists sent to Paris to study at the renowned Académie Julian. This opportunity came under the direction of Church President Wilford Woodruff, who wanted trained artists to paint murals for LDS temples. Fairbanks studied alongside fellow artists like John Hafen, Lorus Pratt, and Edwin Evans. The time in France deeply influenced his technique, introducing him to Impressionism and European artistic traditions.
After returning to Utah in 1892, Fairbanks helped paint murals in the Salt Lake Temple, completed in 1893. His work in the temple and his later landscapes helped define the aesthetic of early LDS religious art. He became well known for his vivid portrayals of Utah’s deserts, mountains, and valleys, blending realism with impressionistic touches.
In addition to his painting, Fairbanks was a teacher and mentor to younger artists, and he remained active in Utah’s growing art community throughout his life. He was also the father of Avard Fairbanks, a renowned sculptor.
John B. Fairbanks’ legacy lies in both his artistic achievements and his role in shaping the visual culture of the LDS Church. His work remains appreciated for its spiritual depth and its celebration of the natural beauty of the American West.
