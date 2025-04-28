Santaquin City To Hold 2025 Municipal Election; Filing period from June 2-6

Santaquin City will hold an election for the four-year mayoral office and two four-year city council terms this year.
Candidates must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and a resident of Santaquin City for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election and not have been convicted of a felony. See Utah Code 20A-9-203 for more details. Candidates will be required to timely file certain financial disclosures and conflict of interest forms related to their campaign or be disqualified.
Those interested in filing for candidacy for municipal office must file IN PERSON with the City Recorder between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, the week of June 2nd through June 6th, 2025.
Primary Election to be held August 12, 2025.
General Election to be held November 4, 2025.
