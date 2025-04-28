Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

JAMES PEACOCK II
PAYSON- James Ellis Peacock II, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on April 27, 2025.
James was born January 22, 1946, to Ellis Deloss Peacock and Ellen Annie Dimick Peacock in Dragerton, Utah. After spending some of his childhood in Dragerton, his family moved to Green River, Utah, where he worked in his father’s grocery store.
James married Carol Jean Behnke in Montebello, California in 1970. They were later sealed in the Manti, Utah temple in 1990 .
After spending time in Green River and Las Vegas, in 1979 James and his wife Carol moved to Payson, Utah, where they continued to grow their sweet family of 4 boys. After growing up in the grocery industry beside his father, James continued to work in that field working for Smiths Food and Drug for 30 years.
When James was attending high school in Green River he played on his basketball varsity team for 4 years and was part of playing in the finals in Salt Lake City, which was a big deal for the small town of Green River. Later in life he enjoyed watching college sports, spending time with his family, and cherishing his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness and love for his family. His laughter and wisdom were gifts to everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his former wife Carol Peacock; his children Ryan (Natalie) Peacock of West Chester, Ohio, Jamie (Amy) Peacock of Orem, Utah, Blair (Alisha) Peacock of Mona, Utah, and Jed (Katrina) Peacock of Payson, Utah, and thirteen grandchildren; his sisters Becky (Stan) Chappell of Richfield, Utah and Tammie (Jack) Frost of Dillon, Montana.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Peacock and Ellen Dimick, as well as his sisters Barbara Cartwright and Gwen Weihing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the iCare Hospice team and the wonderful staff at Beehive Homes of Santaquin who cared so much for James during his time there.
Graveside service, Saturday May 3 2025, 12 noon, Price City Cemetery (595 e 400 n, Price UT). The family will receive friends and family from 10:30-11:30am at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 e Main Street, Price UT) prior to the graveside.
