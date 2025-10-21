Forebay Open House October 29

Forebay Committee To Hold Public Open House
The Payson City Forebay Committee will hold a public open house on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 6 PM to 7 PM at the Payson City Center, Council Chambers, at 439 West Utah Avenue. The purpose of this open house is to provide information and receive public input regarding a proposed Deed of Conservation Easement to be recorded over the 480-acre city-owned property known as the Forebay Recreation Area. If approved by future action of the Payson City Council, this conservation easement will place specific conditions over the property that supports the scenic, educational, recreational, cultural, watershed and wildlife habitat values of the land and will require the property to remain publicly accessible in perpetuity.
A copy of the proposed conservation easement will be available at the open house or is available for review by contacting the City Recorder at kimh@paysonutah.gov or 801-465-5205.
