Mourning the Passing of Our Friend (REVISED)

DeLowa Batty Haskell
DeLowa Batty Haskell peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, October 19, 2025. She was reunited with her eternal companion, Ivan Y Haskell. DeLowa was born on April 22, 1933, in Kanarraville, Utah and was the daughter of John Willard Batty and Wanda Pollock Batty. At the age of five, her mother died during childbirth, along with her baby brother. She was a strong little girl to be able to handle tragedy at such a young age. Her father remarried Alva Hartley. DeLowa eventually became a big sister to Carolyn, Retta, Elaine, John, and Travis.
She attended school in Kanarraville, Utah, and graduated from Cedar City High School. After high school graduation, she moved to Payson, Utah, where she lived with her Aunt Nola Pollock Merrell and Uncle Orville Merrell. She was a beauty and caught the eye of Ivan Haskell in Sunday School. Ivan took her out after canceling a date with another girl. He was smitten and they were married in the LDS St. George Temple on February 9, 1952. During their 71 years of marriage, they became parents to Craig, Jeff, Betty Ann, Steve, and Sandy. They made their home in Haskellville. She was an amazing grandmother to 30 grandchildren, great-grandmother to 52 with another little girl coming in February, and great-great grandmother to 3 adorable little girls.
Besides serving side by side with Ivan on their farm, she was an amazing woman with talents that have blessed the lives of not only her family, but so many others. Summers were busy gardening, canning, and eating tomato sandwiches, yellow crookneck squash and corn on the cob. Oh, and we can’t forget peach dessert and apple pie. She hosted many quilting bee’s in her home. Too many quilts of love to count, were hand stitched and quilts given to her family. At Christmas time, homemade fudge, penuche, and peanut brittle were given to her neighbors, along with her famous homemade donuts. She always had a talent for making beautiful flower arrangements to cheer others. She became quite the knitter and made many beautiful sweaters. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed clothes for her children, grandchildren and beautiful wedding dresses for her two daughters. She enjoyed working at Allred’s Barn in Provo with the Allred family where she met many interesting people. Ivan and DeLowa enjoyed traveling the world with each other on tours and with family.
DeLowa was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout the years, she has tirelessly served as president of each auxiliary and many other positions of leadership. DeLowa and Ivan served missions to Nauvoo, Illinois, Wolfpointe, Montana, and a service mission working in the Family History Library at BYU. They also served at Fort Bluff. DeLowa and Ivan also served in the Provo Temple, as well as the Payson Temple for decades. Faithfully she attended the temple. After Ivan’s passing DeLowa went every week with her dear friends, Jean Gasser, Norma Davis, and family.
DeLowa was a very special woman whose life has been to serve others with no thought of herself—Christlike in every way. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her and will never be forgotten.
Preceded in death by her husband Ivan Y Haskell, his parents Lee Mearl Haskell and Nellie Youd Haskell, father John Willard Batty, mother Wanda Pollock Batty, baby brother, mother Alva Hartley Batty, her younger sisters Carolyn Batty Williams (Gary), and Retta Batty Davis (Allen), and daughter-in-law Marie Peterson Haskell.
DeLowa is survived by son Craig Ivan Haskell (Sandra), Payson, Utah, son Jeffrey C Haskell (Aldean), Blackfoot, Idaho, daughter Betty Ann Haskell Murray (Bill), Salt Lake City, Utah, son Steven Mearl Haskell (Karen), Salem, Utah, daughter Sandy Kay Haskell Dinkins (Joe) Salem, Utah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sister Elaine Batty Cartright (Randy), Kanarraville, Utah, brothers John Willard Batty (Teresa) Kanarraville, Utah, and Matthew Travis Batty (Deb) New Harmony, Utah.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson LDS 7th Ward meetinghouse, 1100 East 100 South, Payson, Utah. Visitations will be Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah and on Friday morning, October 24, 2025, at the church from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Payson Utah Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
