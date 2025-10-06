Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Burtis J. Bills
March 8, 1949 - October 4, 2025
Burtis J Bills was born March 8, 1949 in Payson, Utah, to Joseph Sterling and Dolly Maurine Daley Bills. He passed away at home in Salem, UT on October 4, 2025.
Burtis grew up in Payson, UT, graduating from Payson High School and LDS Seminary in 1967. He then attended Utah Trade Tech in Provo, Utah, where he earned an associate degree in Commercial Art. Soon after, he moved to east Los Angeles to live with his sister, Louanne and her husband, Von Gardner. Burtis worked there in a tent maker factory and bomb making factory, which made him determined to further his education.
Burtis was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and initially stationed at the White Sands Missile Range. He was then deployed to south Vietnam where he used his drafting and illustrating talents to prepare briefings for all the military in Southeast Asia, with U.S. Army Maj. General James Ursono.
After his military service, Burtis married Judy Ann Marvin in Payson, Utah in 1972. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS Provo Utah Temple.
He followed his goal of obtaining an education and graduated from Weber State College with a B.S. in Art Education. He taught pottery at Ben Lomond High School for three years. In 1977, Principal Harold Hawker called Burtis and offered him a job teaching Art at the new Payson Junior High School. He moved his family back to Payson that summer and soon bought their first home.
Burtis and Judy were blessed with three children: Titus Joseph, Tucker N. Sterling, and Rebecca Seleena. In 1988, the family moved into the Bills’ Family home on Utah Avenue and soon completely remodeled and updated it. They lived in that home for 30 years. In 2018, they moved to Salem to live next door to Titus and April.
Burtis has lived a very active life and was involved in many jobs and activities. Beginning in his youth, he learned a strong work ethic that served him throughout his life. He started out selling night crawlers, mowing lawns, shoveling snow, and delivering newspapers. He worked at Tom Daley’s service station, taught school for 34 years, drove a fuel truck for Central Distributors, delivering fuel for 14 years and worked as a field recordist for Sound Delux in Hollywood, CA for approximately 20 years. His pastimes were spent hunting and fishing with his brothers, nephews, kids and grandchildren.
Burtis always loved a great adventure. He and Judy spent part of two summers working at Doc Warner’s Fishing Lodge in Alaska. They also traveled a lot with friends and family. They visited almost every state in the union, including Hawaii; and also visited international locations in Mexico, Canada and Italy. Burtis enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends, going on road trips from Utah to Canada, and back to White Sands, New Mexico. Lots of camping trips with family and friends were a big part of his life. Burtis and Judy have been part of a large group of friends from Payson for over 40 years. These friends, simply known as “The Gang” have traveled, camped, partied, dined, celebrated, loved, and supported each other in all aspects of life throughout the years.
Burtis served on the Payson City Council and was Mayor of Payson from 2000 to 2010. During that time, he served on many Utah State boards and met some amazing leaders from all over the State of Utah and the nation. He also was proud of his time serving with the Payson Scottish Festival which included serving as Chieftain for one year. Burtis always loved people and talked to everyone he met. He had the amazing ability to make every person that crossed his path feel like a friend. It was as if “he never met a stranger.” Upon retirement from politics, Burtis and Judy served a mission at the LDS Springville Employment Services.
Burtis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in which he served in many callings during his lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph Leroy; sister, Rita LaRene Jones (and her husband, Mack Jones); sister-in-law, Jean Bills; and great-grandson, Carlin Jeffery Bills. Burtis is survived by his wife, Judy; sons: Titus Joseph (April) Bills; Tucker N. Sterling (Michele) Bills; and daughter Rebecca Seleena (Lonnie) Hastings. He is also survived by grandchildren: Titus Joseph Bills Jr. (Ashlee), Tanner James Bills (Addie), Saebra Bills, Tucker Carson Bills, Cohen Thomas Bills, Paisley Tess Bills, Preslee Gray Bills, Jamison Kensai Bills, Vanessa Hunkler (Nathan), Danny Eklund (Maria), Renae Thacker, Grace Thacker, EllyAnn Thacker, Kyle Thacker, Matthew Lonnie Hastings, Brenden James Hastings, Ethan Andrew Hastings, William Douglas Hastings, along with nine great grandchildren. He is additionally survived by his siblings: Douglas Bills, Frank Bills, Lynn (Karen) Bills, Wayne (Carin) Bills, LouAnne (Floyd) Robertson, and Beverly (Terry) Goold.
Funeral services will be held Friday morning, October 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem LDS West Stake Center, 697 South 300 West, Salem, Utah 84653. Visitations where family and friends may gather will be Thursday evening, October 9, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah; and then at the church in Salem on Friday morning, October 10, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery, with Military Honors.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.