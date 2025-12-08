Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Marie LuDene Gates Brewer
Delta, Colorado
Marie LuDene Gates Brewer, 94, of Delta, Colorado, passed peacefully in her sleep on December 3, 2025. She was born in Southgate, California on October 21, 1931, to Thomas Clifford Gates and Thelma Houser, who were both beacons of love, strength and happiness throughout her life.
Marie was the oldest of six daughters and had six brothers. As the oldest daughter, it fell upon her to help her mother with all her younger siblings, as well as helping with the chores around the house. Marie's parents and siblings enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing up in the beautiful mountains of Utah.
Marie met Wilford Junior Brewer, the love of her life in Goshen, Utah. They were truly in love. They looked forward to starting a family of their own, and their children meant the world to them. Blessed with four boys, Blaine (Pam), Mark (Gaylynn), Thomas (Zaida) and Jeff (Connie), who all, like their father, served in the military; one in each of the military branches. They all had a love for camping, hunting and fishing.
Marie was mostly raised in Park City, UT, where she raised four boys. Then she moved to Payson, Utah and finally Delta, Colorado where she lived until her passing.
Though she loved her genealogy work, knitting and crocheting and her involvement with her church, Marie's favorite role was that of a grandmother. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and loved being their "Grandma." Always filled to the brim with hugs and kisses. Always ready to offer advice and share family stories.
Marie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she enjoyed several church callings and was an active member of the Daughter's of the Utah Pioneers.
Marie will always be remembered for her charity, caring and kindness to others and the way that she volunteered without hesitation to help those in need.
We couldn't have asked for a better parent, grandparent, and sibling. We will miss Marie every day. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, ten siblings, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one great great-grandchild and is survived by: her youngest sister Bonnie, her four sons, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Friday December 12, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday December 13, 2025, 9:30 -10:00 AM. Funeral to follow viewing on Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1679 Pioneer Rd. Delta, CO 81416
Interment will be at Delta City Cemetery, 1055 E. 3 St.
Special thanks and appreciation for the love and care provided by Hope West Hospice of Delta and Grand Junction.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marie LuDene Gates Brewer, please visit our flower store.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.