Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Nina Gay Carter
NINA Enone Gay Carter was born August 28,1943 in Payson Utah, to Morden Sampson Gay and Hazel Enone Bott. She was the second of 5 children. She grew up in Payson and met the love of her life, Larry Dell Carter, at age 15. They dated through high school and were married in the Manti Temple on June 30, 1961.
Their 1st home was in Olympia, Washington, where Larry was on active duty with the National Guard. Nina didn’t have her driver’s license, so she took her test and drove to Washington the next day. When active duty was finished, they resided in Payson, Utah, where they raised 4 children: Lonni, Todd, Brad, and Cindy.
Nina was a devoted wife and mother. She was an amazing cook and made sure her family had a hot breakfast and dinner together each night. She kept a very tidy home and enjoyed being a mother.
As the kids grew, she had a little more time for herself and started golfing, faithfully. She was also an amazing seamstress and loved making clothes and pajamas for all her children. She even sewed for others.
Nina taught herself to play the piano. She had many callings in church that she used her musical talents in.
Nina and Larry loved to hunt antiques and spent many weekends traveling and finding beautiful pieces. Nina furnished and decorated their home with them, making it a beautiful show place.
She also found her love for ceramics and opened her own shop” Ninas Mud Hut.” She started in her basement then Larry built her a building out back. When the business grew out of that, they bought the old pharmacy building downtown and opened there. She spent many happy years doing this. When Larry retired, they decided to travel and sold the business. They traveled the world for a while and then started spending their winters in Arizona.
Nina loved learning new things and started taking jewelry classes while in Arizona and that became her next love. She also learned watercolor painting and has done many beautiful pieces.
After her parents’ deaths, she and Larry faithfully took care of Nina’s little brother, Kyle, with Down Syndrome, to the end of his life.
Nina always remained a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many callings.
She is survived by her children: Lonni (Scott) Smith, Todd (Charlie) Carter, Brad (Sue) Carter, and Cindy (Bill) Duncan; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Additionally survived by her brother, Morden Leon (Carolee) Gay; brothers-in-law, Boyd Jackson and Lynn (Jill) Carter; and sisters-in-law: Gaylene Crow, Joann Hoffman, and Pat Carter. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband’s parents, Vance and Faye Waren Carter; her husband, Larry; 2 brothers, Layne Gay and Kyle Gay; a sister, June Jackson; and two brothers-in law, Merrell Hoffman and Bill Carter.
The family wants to thank Aspen Ridge Home Health and Hospice for their dedicated and loving care to our mother, especially Andrea, Alexa, and Tritney, and many others.
We are also grateful for all the grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who took care of mom with such love and dedication, so she could have someone with her at all times for the last few months.
Funeral services will be Friday morning, December 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 711 South 600 East, Payson, Utah. Visitations will be Thursday evening, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah; as well as at the church on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.