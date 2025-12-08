$3,000 REWARD OFFERED FOR INFORMATION ON STOLEN HUMAN REMAINS FROM ANCIENT BURIAL SITE
Trust Lands Archaeologists, Investigators ask for the public’s help
KANE COUNTY, UTAH (DEC. 8, 2025) – The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (TLA) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for removing a human skull from a protected ancient burial site in southern Utah.
In January 2025, investigators from the Attorney General’s Office assigned to the Trust Lands Administration became aware of the incident after viewing social media, prompting a search of a site near Kanab.
During the extensive investigation, state archaeologists visited the location and confirmed that a human skull had been removed.
“The theft of human remains from a burial site is a crime and a violation of human dignity,” said Michelle McConkie, executive director of the TLA. “This act not only breaks the law—it is disrespectful to those who lived here long before us and the scientific integrity of Utah’s archaeological record.”
The Trust Lands Administration is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators with the Utah Attorney General’s Office at 801-538-5113 or by emailing aginvestcomplaints@agutah.gov. Individuals with tips may remain anonymous.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.