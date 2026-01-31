CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Our American Story
PICTURED (below) in 1990–the American filmmaker, actor, painter, musician, and Transcendental Meditation advocate David Lynch (1946-2025), who is widely considered to be among the greatest and most influential filmmakers in cinema. His films include Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Dune, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and Mulholland Drive.
The 250th anniversary of our nation is not only a time to look back, but also to look forward. Many see 2026 as an opportunity to confront the country’s imperfections while honoring its resilience. Conversations about democracy, equality, and freedom are as vital today as they were in 1776.
Join the conversation.
We want to know what being an American means to you. What are your hopes for our nation’s future?
Send us your American story in essay form, as an original poem, or composed in lyrics to a song—all for consideration of publication in The Payson Chronicle in the weeks leading up to America's 250th birthday celebration.
Send your submission to paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or submit in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5, Payson, Utah 84651.
