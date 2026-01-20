The Laurie Adams Doll Collection On Display At Peteetneet Museum

A fun exhibit for people of all ages is now open at the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center. Laurie Adams is sharing—for view only—her expansive doll collection.
Adams has been collecting dolls since 1980. Her doll collection is on display at Peteetneet Museum & Cultural Arts Center through the end of February 2026. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 AM - 4 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM - 1 PM.
Head to the Peteetneet to see some amazing and beautiful dolls!
