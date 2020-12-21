Monday, December 21, 2020

Christmas In Payson


The Payson Chronicle is fortunate to share a building with a creative group of business owners. Our office is located in the Commercial Place complex at 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson, along with Curl Up & Dye, Joe Coffee & Espresso, and Permanent Cosmetics by Trudy. Thanks to these businesses' proprietors, we are able to experience Christmas in a magnificent way, with no effort on our part.


Here is a glimpse of Trudy’s shop decked out for the holidays. Her place is a beauty year round, but it is especially lovely during holidays.


