Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

DAVID SHIRLEY WILSON
August 28, 1952 - November 30, 2020
David is and will always be a Superman to many. To his friends and family he was an amazing storyteller, mentor, teacher, adventurer, hard-worker, service oriented, comedian, mediator, and best friend.
David was born to Shirley and Helen Wilson on August 28, 1952 in Payson, Utah. He was the oldest brother to his six brothers and sisters: Dennis, Diana, Lisa, Fran, Douglas, and Kent. Together they were raised by goodly parents who taught them how to love and serve others. David’s mother always said he was “a good son.” In their elder years he took care of his parents faithfully; regularly visiting and bringing meals weekly as their health failed them. He also cherished the trips and memories he experienced with his siblings while growing up and as adults. He missed his parents a great deal after they passed away and was happy for the reunion he had with them at his passing.
David married his eternal companion, Colleen Menlove, in the Manti LDS Temple on October 3, 1974. They made their homes in Payson and Santaquin, Utah where they made many wonderful memories and friendships. In Payson and Santaquin they raised their children and worked together to raise them to do what was right. The greatest lessons being to always work hard and to serve the Lord with all your might. He was the best Dad ever. David and Colleen spent any free time with each other, they loved long drives together, date nights, and their Friday nights serving in the Payson Temple with each other. Being in the truest sense partners and best friends. David’s favorite thing to do was travel with his wife and children—it’s those adventures that created ever lasting friendships and love with each other and united his family. David and Colleen in the last decade achieved their goals of traveling abroad to the English Isle’s, France, Germany, Austria and Italy. But, the simple family road trips around the United States were always his favorite—he had a knack for stopping at every historical sign on his way to his destination.
David loved education; he attended Parkview and Peteetneet Elementary Schools, and was a graduating member of the Payson High School Class of 1970. He also received his Bachelor Degree in History and Business from Brigham Young University. For David, every day was a chance to learn more. He loved history; his home and personal study always had dozens of history books that he voraciously read. He believed in recording your own history and did himself record his history with 100s of personal journals, 1000s of pictures of his family’s adventures, and careful compilations of his own life history.
David was always an overachiever especially in his own business, which he learned from his father and then eventually took over, Shirley Wilson Seat Covers in Provo, Utah. As an upholsterer he was known as the area’s best for restoration projects, automobiles, and boats. He restored numerous vintage cars; his sewing and design skills were always the best quality. His own project was a vintage Willys Jeep that he restored for his father to ride in the Payson Onion Days Parade.
David was a lifelong and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in the Tennessee/Kentucky Mission from 1971-1973. He also loved every calling he had in his life; Elder’s Quorum President, Young Men’s Leader,Bishopric Counselor, Bishop, nursery worker, Sunday School Teacher, and most recently Payson Temple Worker and the Executive Secretary for the Santaquin Young Single Adults Ward. He was of great influence to many young men and women in the Payson and Santaquin wards who consider him one of their favorite leaders as he was an example of good works and having great faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ. Many weekends of his life he attended and provided service hours for innumerable service projects. He was called by many, “Mr. Scout.” After years of service in the BSA organization, David received the Silver Beaver Award.
David was a good man and well loved by many. Most will remember his exuberant chuckle, the regular twinkle in his eye, and his ability to tell an amazing tale around the fire or to his grandchildren at each visit. He leaves a legacy of goodness, of giving, of sacrifice, and of devotion to the Lord. We are thankful for those who have served him in the last months and will continue to serve his family in the days and years to come.
David is survived by his loving wife Colleen, his four children; Melissa (David) Martin, Karen (Calvin) Simpson, Ryan (Emilee) Wilson, and Jared Wilson. And his 15 well-loved, grandpa taught grandchildren: Addie, Joseph, Alyse, Grayson, Isabel, Ethan, Gordon, Abigail, Harrison, Taggart, Monson, Gabriel, Layla, Matilda, and Oliver. His favorite Mother-in-Law Jerrolyn Menlove. His siblings Dennis (Michelle) Wilson, Diana (Daniel) Steele, Lisa (Terry) Montague, Fran (James) Whitchurch, Douglas (Jill) Wilson, and Kent (Giane) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Wilson, father Shirley Wilson, his father-in-law Joseph Menlove and his granddaughter Annie Marie Simpson. Also, preceded in death by many dear friends who he now joins in new adventures and callings in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Santaquin City Center church, 90 South 200 East, Santaquin Utah at 11:30 AM. A viewing will be held before the service from 9:00-11:00 AM. A short prayer service and gathering will be held at the Payson City Cemetery, after the funeral, where he will be interred. We want those who would like to pay their respects to be able to do so. We will do our best to provide a safe, socially distanced visitation line, and appropriately spaced out seating arrangements for the service. Therefore, there will be limited seating in the chapel–The service will be streamed over YouTube (Click Here For LiveStream) and a recording will be provided. Also the option of coming by the cemetery for the short graveside service is available. Because of current concerns, those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
“Heaven is right here.” -David Wilson
