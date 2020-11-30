Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

DAVID ASHWORTH
David Ashworth of Nephi, Utah, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, in Provo, Utah, after an immediate decline in health. He was 60. David was born March 2, 1960 in Payson, Utah, to Bill Ray and Isabell Norma King Ashworth. He was the youngest of five children.
David graduated from Payson High School in 1978 and married Lorie Jacobson on January 9, 1981. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti, Utah temple on October 10, 1987.
He was employed by Smith’s Food and Drug and worked as a baker until 1989 when he switched careers, graduating from POST and entering into public service. After 24 years as an officer, David retired from the Utah Department of Corrections.
Together, David and Lorie raised four children: Kyle, Shellie, Tyson and Bryson in Payson, Fayette and Nephi, Utah.
In 1990, at the young age of 30, David was diagnosed with colon cancer. He beat the seemingly insurmountable odds and survived a cancer that—in different variations—was also diagnosed in his parents and siblings. Over the last few years the effects of his early cancer treatments took a toll on his body. We acknowledge and are grateful for the more than thirty extra years that we got to share with David and mourn that he had so much more life to enjoy.
Dave, like his father, was an avid scouter. Scoutmaster was the calling he was most known for in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many memories of him are correlated with scout camps, merit badges, Courts of Honor and Eagle projects. He influenced the lives of hundreds of young men and their families. Dave believed in building strong youth who would value hard work, good food, and discipline.
David was an avid outdoorsman. He spent many seasons hunting with his children, and risking life (and limb) retrieving game on his faithful Honda three-wheeler. Many memories were made on hillsides, goose blinds, duck boats, and barbed-wire fences chasing pheasants. David enjoyed his retirement years fishing and camping with his eternal companion. Together, he, Lorie and their dog, Khloe, would blanket the highways in the motorhome with the fishing boat in tow. He enjoyed harvest photos and always dreamed of the next hunt—even for just the stories.
Dave was a simple man with quick wit and an enormous heart. He was also stubborn—a gift he passed to each of his children. He was able to joke easily and found the perfect opportunities to make people laugh. David was an excellent baker and cook, talents that he was always willing to share. He will fondly be remembered for his baked beans, marinated turkey, and extra-generous portions of food.
David Ashworth is survived by his wife, Lorie who he cherished and loved completely; and his four children: Kyle Ashworth of Mountain Green, Utah, Shellie Ashworth of Nephi, Tyson (Amanda) Ashworth of Nephi and Bryson (Krystal) Ashworth of Nephi. He is mourned by eight grandchildren who were the lights of his life: Jaken, Kasen, Kaylee, Maddie, Avery, Brynlee, Mason, and Brogan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings save, Sharon Ashworth Huntsman (Brian) of Levan, Utah.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North, Nephi, Utah. Funeral services will be held grave-side on December 5, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at the Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1200 North 400 East, Nephi, Utah.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of Anderson Funeral home in Nephi, Utah. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines. Honor services provided by the Utah Department of Corrections Honor Guard.
