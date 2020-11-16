Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

BARTON LEONARD RYAN
Barton Leonard Ryan passed away on the night of Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 83 years old. Bart was born on January 8, 1937 in Salt Lake City. During his early years, his family lived just outside the North Lily Mine; they eventually moved to Eureka, where Bart graduated from Tintic High School in 1955.
After briefly attending the University of Utah, Bart
married Connie Morgan in 1955, and they had three children: Craig, Blake, and
Shelley. They settled in Goshen, while Bart worked as a mechanic at the Dragon
Mine in Silver City for nearly twenty years. They later moved to Payson, with
Bart working as a welder for Geneva Steel. One final career change took Bart
and Connie to Delta, where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for
Intermountain Power Plant. As empty- nesters in Delta, they enjoyed their life
as grandparents, frequently babysitting their grandchildren and hosting family
get-togethers. After Connie’s passing in 1996, Bart married Lynda Sue Hancock,
and they continued to live in Delta until 2014, when they moved to Santaquin.
Bart will be remembered for many things, among them
his kindness, his compassion, and his work ethic. He could fix anything and
build everything, and he was a meticulous organizer: in every vehicle he drove,
he kept a logbook detailing every oil change, tire change, tuneup, etc. His
garage and workshop were sights to behold, with every item neatly in place. He
once said he had never been bored in his life because he kept a daily checklist
close by, and there were always more things to do on it. His grandchildren will
surely remember his wise aphorisms (“Don’t take any wooden nickels”). He was a
lifelong member of the Tintic Elks Lodge #711.
After working long days and long weeks for over forty
years, Bart took up a new hobby in his retirement: he became an avid golfer. In
his twilight years, he spent his time spoiling his dogs and watching every
single University of Utah basketball and football game. He enjoyed supporting
his grandchildren in all of their endeavors, going to coutless sporting and
musical events, and helping them through their education.
Bart is survived by his wife, Lynda; his sister,
Shanna (Tom) Kokal; his children, Craig (Barbara), Blake (Carla), and Shelley
(Brad Bateman); his step children Tracy
Jensen, Gail Ann Brown, Cindy Duhon, and Chris Warnick; and his many
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard
Arthur Ryan and Eleanor LaVon Drussell; his wife, Connie Ryan; his sister,
Bonnie Newman; his daughter-in-law, Carla Ann Ryan, and his grandson, Barton
Craig Ryan.
We’d like to thank Richard Porter and the staff at
Seasons of Santaquin, Bristol Hospice and Ciara for their loving care of dad.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.