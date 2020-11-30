Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Randy D. Herrick, 52, died on November 23, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah.
He was born September 27, 1968 in San Jose, California to Glen Leroy and Patricia Ann (Keitsock) Herrick. As a young boy, he moved to Payson, Utah where he spent his teenage years. He chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Rochester, NY mission. He was married to his love, Teresa (Martinez) Herrick in 1994.
Randy was an angel sent to Teresa, when she was a single mother. He helped raise 5 of her 7 children. He was a humble man, that had a big heart. He enjoyed the scouting program and was an Eagle Scout. He got their sons involved in Boy Scouts, as well as boxing. He loved to travel with Teresa and took her all over the world. He was an open minded individual and was very thoughtful of others. He is going to be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his stepchildren; his father, Glen Herrick; his sisters, Tracy Henderson (Brandon); Holly Herrick and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: Patricia Herrick (Mother); Brian Herrick (Brother) and Carol Herrick (Stepmother).
A vigil service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Neil O’Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South SLC, where friends may call from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of The Madeline, 331 East South Temple SLC, Utah.
