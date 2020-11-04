Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Milton Leigh Friedli
March 12, 1935 – November 3, 2020
Hard working, a tease, compassionate, God fearing, animal lover are just a few ways anyone who knew Milt would describe him. His love for family and a good joke helped all around him to feel God’s love and he was quick to let anyone know just how much he loved them, even in his passing days.
Milt will continue to love his four kids and
their spouses: Dart (Debbie), Greg (Tawnee), Alan (Bill), and Teresa (Dale), from
beyond the veil, hand in hand with his wife M. JaNae Greene Friedli who he
joined early Tuesday morning in a peaceful sleep.
Milt will be missed by all he served including
his amazing friends at The Peteetneet, his grandkids, great-grandkids, and his
dog Cosmo who has been his constant companion the last eighteen months. Milt’s
family would like to thank his nurse Korin, CNA Chelsea and all others who have
supported them during this time.
An intimate graveside service will be held at
the Smithfield cemetery on Saturday November 7th at 11 a.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.