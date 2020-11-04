Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller 


Milton Leigh Friedli

March 12, 1935 – November 3, 2020


Hard working, a tease, compassionate, God fearing, animal lover are just a few ways anyone who knew Milt would describe him. His love for family and a good joke helped all around him to feel God’s love and he was quick to let anyone know just how much he loved them, even in his passing days.

Milt will continue to love his four kids and their spouses: Dart (Debbie), Greg (Tawnee), Alan (Bill), and Teresa (Dale), from beyond the veil, hand in hand with his wife M. JaNae Greene Friedli who he joined early Tuesday morning in a peaceful sleep.

Milt will be missed by all he served including his amazing friends at The Peteetneet, his grandkids, great-grandkids, and his dog Cosmo who has been his constant companion the last eighteen months. Milt’s family would like to thank his nurse Korin, CNA Chelsea and all others who have supported them during this time.

 An intimate graveside service will be held at the Smithfield cemetery on Saturday November 7th at 11 a.m.



