Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

GEORGE REX ELMER
George Rex Elmer, loving husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully due to complications from pneumonia (non Covid related) on November 4, 2020.
George was born on January 27, 1944 in Bingham, Utah to Rex & Wilma Elmer. He grew up in Payson, Utah and attended Payson High school where he participated in band, basketball, football and track.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the North Western States Mission. He loved serving his mission and spoke of that time and the area fondly.
He married the late Jane Williams on March 3,1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
He attended Brigham Young University where he earned his Bachelors of Science degree and Masters Degree in Education. He spent over 30 years educating youth. He started his career at Kennedy Jr High, and went on to teach at Granger High School, and Grantsville High School. Drafting, computer aided drafting and woodshop were subjects he taught, but he taught his students so much more. Often his students got a surprise lesson on poetry, grammar, or manners. He loved to teach. He was a master.
On February 15, 1980 he married the love of his life, Shirlynn Ruth Wayman. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple. She was his best friend, his partner in all things, and he loved her with everything he had. Shirlynn loved her “sweetheart” deeply, stood by him, and served him devoutly.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served diligently in many callings. The callings he enjoyed most involved teaching. His testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ was paramount in his life. He lived, and shared his love of the gospel willingly.
George had a lifelong passion for horses. He spent years riding, showing, training, and breeding them. When he wasn't spending time with his horses, he was busy making sawdust. He was a gifted wood worker and turned award winning art pieces on a lathe.
More than anything, he loved being a Father and Grandfather. He made sure all of his children knew that he loved them “no matter what”. He gave each child and grandchild a unique nickname. He taught us the value of hard work, how to laugh at life, the importance of forgiveness, and so much more. Our big, beautiful, blended family will deeply miss his amazing Dad hugs, his Fathers’ blessings, and his advice.
He leaves behind his beautiful wife Shirlynn, his dear sisters, Kay (Larry) Darton, Riverton, and Mae Ewell Genola, and his children John (LeeAnn) Elmer, Tooele; Rebecca (Randy) Jackson, Salt Lake City; David (Brittany) Elmer, West Valley; Julie
(Ben) Gowans, Payson; Kathryn Webb (Joe Lasky), Murray; Steven Elmer (Chrissy Stacey), Iowa; Richard (Jennifer) Willams, Murray; and Angela (Justin) McBride, Stansbury; 23 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jane, brother in law, Kendall Ewell, and his Granddaughter “Sweet Ellie Girl”.
A viewing will be held Monday November 9th from 6-8 pm at the chapel on 81 N. Church Street, Grantsville, UT. A private funeral service will be held on November 10th at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at approximately 1:30 pm at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 N. 800 E. Payson Utah.
The funeral services will be streamed live via Zoom
