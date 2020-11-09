Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

JAMES ROBERT WILSON
James Robert Wilson, 78, of Payson, Utah, passed away on November 6, 2020 at his home. James was born on August 10, 1942 in Payson, Utah to Woodrow and “Jerry” Jessie Faye Deaver Wilson. He married Connie Curtis in Salt Lake City on March 24, 1966.
Jim served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for six years during the Gulf War. He was a member of the American Legion. Jim graduated from Payson High School and received his BS in Business from the University of Utah in 1965. Over the years he held accounting, management, and controller positions with Litton Industries, U&I Sugar, Becton Dickinson, Eaton Kenway and Stone Container/Premier Tech, and he was Secretary-Treasurer on the Board of Utah Lake Water Users Association (ULWUA) from the early 1980s to 2020.
As a teenager, Jim trained and competed in boxing with Stan’s Boxing Club in Utah and at the Golden Gloves in Las Vegas. Jim learned mechanics from his Dad Woody and loved building hot rods and going to car shows (especially with his son), drag racing, riding motorcycles (Harley trips and rides with his daughter), collecting guns and shooting with his children and grandson. The family spent many memorable weekends at Yuba camping and boating.
He was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Jim is survived by his wife Connie Wilson, children Angela Wilson Mosteller (Barry) of Orinda, California; Matthew James Wilson (Ally) of Sandy, Utah; grandchildren Barron Mosteller and Leah Lane Mosteller; and brother Kayo B. Wilson (Sue) of St. George, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Jerry Wilson.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
Due to COVID 19, face masks and social distancing are required.
