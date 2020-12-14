Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

LYNN THOMAS WRIDE
Lynn Thomas Wride, the Rock of our family, our Father, Grandfather, and Eternal companion to our Mom was called home on December 11th at the age of 84.
We are saddened as a family that such a kind and giving soul, who gave so much of himself to others, has left this earth; but we know and are comforted that we will see him again.
Lynn Thomas Wride was born on June 4th, 1936 in Telegraph, Utah, located at the top of Bingham Canyon, to Francis (Frank) and Wilma Elmer Wride.
Lynn moved to Benjamin Utah when he was one year old and lived there until he was 18, growing up and working on the family farm.
He attended Spanish Fork High School where he played on the basketball team, the football team and the fast pitch softball team in Benjamin. He was an excellent student. He graduated from Spanish Fork high school and went on to attend Brigham Young University with an emphasis in business management.
He served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to The Southwest Indian Mission, which encompassed the area of the 4 corners. He touched many lives and was instrumental in helping many people come unto Christ.
His plan when he returned home from serving his mission was to play basketball and football for Snow College where he played football, but he left the basketball team to enlist in the Army. He began active-duty training on Dec. 8th, 1958. He was proud to serve his country and his love for this country was third only to his love of his Family and His God and the Gospel he held so dear to his heart.
He married his sweetheart, Lorraine Maestas Wride on November, 26th, 1960 in the Los Angeles Temple. They shared a wonderful marriage of 60 years, during which they raised their six children and many foster children. They built a home in West Mountain, where they raised their family on 10 acres of land. This was his pride and joy as he loved to farm. He was able to have and ride horses, which Lynn was very passionate about. He really enjoyed residing on the West Mountain and the people he was surrounded by there. West Mountain was home to him.
Lynn worked for BYU and Jones Paint and Glass, and then later in 1977, He started and operated Wride’s Glass Company located at 825 W Utah Avenue, in Payson, serving the community for many years with the help of all his children and his wife.
Lynn loved the Lord and loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all of his heart. His testimony has touched so many through the years. He has served in many capacities throughout the years. He was a Bishop twice, a counselor in the Bishopric twice, served on the High Council, and served as a Branch President at the MTC. He also loved serving 9 years as a temple worker, and served two full-time missions. The second one to the Canary Islands, in Spain with his loving wife. He truly was happy in the service of God.
Our Dad lived an amazing 84 years of life. Everything he did, he did at 110%. To know him, was to love him. He touched many lives with his kindness and genuine caring for everyone he met. He had an amazing ability to make you feel like you were his favorite. He always showed us the example of what true integrity is. A promise made, was a promise kept with him. He was such a great example of Christlike love to everyone around him.
He loved his wife, and all of his family fiercely. He loved his Heavenly Father and his Elder brother Jesus Christ and that was evident through the way he lived his life.
He is loved and will be missed by many.
We look forward to the day that we will see him again. For now, the great example and legacy he instilled in those around him will live on through his children and grandchildren.
WE LOVE YOU DAD!!
Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Wanda Nielson, and Afton Sheffield and one brother, Neldon Wride.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Wride, and his children, Sherilynn (Pete) Wisnom , Lance (Tewa) Wride, Trent (Amber) Wride, Shelley (Rod) Heaton, Shawn (Alesha) Wride, and Troy (Sheryl) Wride. 36 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Elaine Schramm Wilson, and Margene (Wayne) Snow.
He leaves behind his great legacy, his example and his testimony that has been ingrained in each of us.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 18th, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. There will also be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am for Family and close friends on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 am both held in the West Mountain Church, 5237 West 10400 South, Payson where he served in the Bishopric for so many years. (3 miles west on Utah Avenue) Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson.
With the COVID concerns there will also be a live stream link that will be provided on the Walker Funeral Home website for those who wish to join us at this celebration of his life. We are well aware of how dangerous this virus is to some people. Because we already lost Dad to this ugly virus, for those of you that would like to honor Dad in person, let’s be diligent in following the Covid guidelines whenever there is a gathering, and be diligent in doing these so that we can keep it from spreading as we meet to honor him. Please social distance where possible and know that masks will be required.
