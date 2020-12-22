Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Delcia Geist Hill (De)
Born October 17, 1947 in Burbank CA to George R. and B. Eileen Geist. She married the love of her life on September 14th 1968, and was sealed in the temple September 14th 1970.
She is survived by her husband Nolan Hill, her children: Jennifer
R. (Ricky) Lamont, Elizabeth S. (Matthew) Hill, Hannah C. Anderson, Parley R.
(Melanie) Hill, and Ted Hill. Her grandchildren are Dayvid, Sadie, Maycen,
Gavin, Sophie, Anthony, Reiker, Keyan, Remington, David, and Katelyn Hunsaker.
Her two sisters are Alice (Loren) Rucker and Louise M Geist.
This is a time of rejoicing, celebrations, peace and
reunions. I am looking forward to being with my parents and extended family. I
will be hunting down those elusive ancestors that didn’t want to be found!!
As a convert to the LDS church, I fully understand how close
I really was to the Holy Spirit; how much I truly know that our Heavenly Father
and Jesus are real – very real in our lives.
In the hymn “Each Life That Touches Ours for Good” these
words have always had special meaning to me. I pray that I have touched the
life of someone in a good way. To those I have offended, I beg forgiveness. To
all who have touched my life in so many ways, I thank and love you!
Most of all, to each of my children and grandchildren, know
of my love for each of you. We never hugged enough, you were never too big to
sit in my lap and hug. No one EVER hugs enough! My children are my greatest
accomplishment in life.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.