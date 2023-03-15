Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Vernile Odell Gasser
1934 - 2023
Vernile Odell Gasser was born May 5, 1934, in Payson, UT, to Ernest Wayne Gasser and Verda Leona Huff. He passed away in the home that he built, surrounded by his loving family, March 9, 2023, in Elk Ridge, Utah, of congestive heart failure.
He graduated from Payson High School with the class of 1952. He then married his high school sweetheart, Doris Badham on January 16, 1953, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had five children: Vicky, Brian, Suanne, Lisa, and Gina.
He grew up a true cowboy in Haskellville on Salem Canal Road where his first job was delivering newspapers on horseback. As the youngest of four, his curious nature often led to mischief.
He had an enduring testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ. In his words, “I always wanted to be good.” He served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including counselor in the Bishopric, and in the Stake Presidency. His favorite calling was being an Explorer Adviser in the Scouting program. He eventually earned the Silver Beaver Award.
After he retired from Geneva Steel in 1987, he started his own Real Estate Brokerage, South Rim Realty. He valued integrity, honesty, and fairness in all aspects of his life. A successful businessman, he was also an ardent outdoorsman loving his time spent fishing and hunting in the mountains on horseback. He enjoyed hard work and instilled that value in his posterity. He was a great trouble shooter and could fix anything with bailing twine, epoxy, and a lot of ingenuity.
He never met a stranger he didn’t know and made you feel important no matter the conversation. Special friendships made in childhood continue today: Tuesday card groups, fishing trips, hunting adventures, and even drives around Utah Lake brought him joy.
He loved his children and was the ultimate teacher. There was never anything he wouldn’t do for his family. He is survived by his children: Vicky (Robert) Mather of Smithfield, Utah; Brian (Kristen) Gasser of South Jordan, Utah; Suanne Rosenbaum of Elk Ridge, Utah; Lisa (Mark) Peterson of Elk Ridge, Utah, & Gina (Kyle) Jordan of Smithfield, Utah. His posterity includes 25 Grandchildren and 43 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Doris, a grandson Ryan Christensen, a granddaughter Olivia Leach, and a son-in-law Don Rosenbaum. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Leila McDonald, Nelda DeGraw & LaVell Gasser.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 75 South 600 East, Payson, Utah. Family and friends were invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday evening, March 14th from 6-8 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah, and on Wednesday morning from 9-10:30 am at the Church, prior to the service. Services are available to view. The link can be found at www.walkermemorials.com on Vernile Gasser’s obituary page.
Interment is at Payson City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.