Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Janeene Whitelock
Janeene Hancock Whitelock, 84, peacefully passed away March 1, 2023, at home.
She was born to Orson Mathew and Verl Lewis Hancock September 21, 1938, in Spanish Fork, Utah and was one of nine children. Janeene grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and then her family moved to Payson, Utah when she was a Junior in high school.
Janeene married James Ollie Whitelock October 26, 1956, in Payson, Utah. On July 25, 2015, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Payson Temple. Jim and Janeene were blessed with two daughters, Janet and Vicky.
She worked for the Nebo School District as the head lunch lady for more than 25 years. Janeene enjoyed cooking, reading, and being in the outdoors. She loved researching family history and most of all spending time with her family. Janeene belonged to the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Janeene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She is survived by her husband Jim; children, Janet (Dave) Clark of Provo, Utah and Vicky Staker of Payson, Utah; eight grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; siblings, Donna Alvey of Payson, Utah, Don (Velda) Hancock of Toole, Utah, Max (Joyce) Hancock of Toole, Utah, Alice (Brian) Peterson of Grand Junction, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. Janeene was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Geneave Hancock, sister Julie Rushton, brothers, Dean and Rulon Hancock.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 274 South Main, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
