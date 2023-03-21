Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jay M. Woffinden
Jay Myrven Woffinden, of Payson, Utah, passed away March 18, 2023. He was born February 15, 1951 in American Fork, Utah, to Myrven Leo Woffinden and Donna La Lita Russon Woffinden. He grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, with his siblings: Gail, Janet, Karalee, and Mark.
Jay graduated from Pleasant Grove High School, then attended Provo Tech College (now Utah Valley University). He joined the Utah National Guard, 117th Engineer Battalion out of Lehi, Utah (retired August 31, 1992). He married Linda Custer and they had three sons; later divorced.
Jay met Bobbi at a church dance. They dated for two years, then married, in Pleasant Grove, UT, bringing two families together and adding twins making a combined family of ten. They were later sealed in the Provo Temple. Jay and Bobbi celebrated 37 ½ years together.
He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite calling was being a door greeter, in which he faithfully served through four bishops.
After his retirement from the National Guard, his other jobs were working at Sears for 20 years, then a printing company, and his last job was with Western States Mechanical, from which he retired after 20 years there.
Jay loved the outdoors, camping with family and friends, hunting mule deer and pheasants. He also enjoyed fishing the Provo River.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbi; his children: Christopher Woffinden, T Jay Woffinden, Kori Lowe, Nick Woffinden, Jayme Woffinden, Jake Woffinden, and C.J. Liddle. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren (with one more on his way); and 4 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way). Additionally, Jay is survived by his siblings: Gail Burrell, Janet Rhodes, and Mark Woffinden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Donna; his son, Troy Fairholm, his sister, Karalee Wilde; and a son-in-law, Andy Liddle.
A visitation where family and friends may gather will be Sunday evening, March 26, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. A second visitation will be Monday morning, March 27, 2023, also at Walker Funeral Home, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Following the visitation on Monday morning, there will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Payson City Cemetery, 805 East 400 North, Payson, Utah 84651. Camo attire is welcomed. Military honors will be provided by the Utah National Guard and the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers please go to dinner in honor of Jay.
