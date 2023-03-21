Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Glen Ray Spencer
Glen Ray Spencer passed away at the age of 84, on March 19, 2023, at his home in Payson, Utah.
Glen Ray was born on June 26, 1938, in Payson, Utah to his parents Glen Milton and Ilene Wilson Spencer. He married Linda Lee Peery Spencer on May 10, 1957, whom he later divorced. They have three sons that they raised at their home they built in Payson, Utah.
He worked at Geneva Steel for 30 years and then began driving for Swift Transportation. He later worked for Payson City public works.
He enjoyed working with horses and was a member of the local riding club and raced horses with his sons. He enjoyed spending time with family and supported the grandkids and great grandkids in all their various events. Many years were spent camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved to be outdoors and especially on a boat. He felt that one of his greatest accomplishments was being a temple worker in the Provo LDS Temple for 12 years. He enjoyed the time he spent there and would pick up extra shifts to help others who needed time off.
He is survived by his three sons, Gary (Laura), Blaine, Blair, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Glen and Ilene, and his siblings Janice (Lee) Wood, Richard “Dick” Spencer, and Sharon (Ricky) Lamb.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1138 East 100 South Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
