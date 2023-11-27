Coming up this week
in DIXON-FAIRBANKS
There’s a place in Payson’s heart at the junction of faith and industry, a place called Dixon-Fairbanks.
"The Fairbanks House"
The oldest timber-frame house in North America, the Fairbanks House Museum at 511 East Street, Dedham, Massachusetts, pictured here, courtesy of Paysonian-to-the-core Coralee Wilson and family. Cora, who has restored and resides in another historic home, a Dixon family mansion on North Payson Main, toured the c1637 Fairbanks ancestral home site on a New England trip earlier this year.
